A smart chap named Sibahle Zwane who is from South Africa has taken the internet by storm with his exceptional, computer-like Mathematics skills.

Sibahle who is 14-year-sold has a very excellent ability to multiply figures and churn out precise answers in a matter of seconds.

Sibahle Zwane has been called a genius because of his exceptional multiplication skills. Photo credit: @AfricaFactsZone.

Source: Twitter

How Sibahle Zwane displayed his brilliant Mathematics skills

In an interesting video making the rounds on Twitter, Sibahle was seen literally tearing up Mathematics for a man who stood before him.

The man would ask him a Maths question and ask him to multiply it. In a matter of seconds, the kid issues answer which is always correct.

His skills have stunned many internet users who have seen the video shared on Twitter by AfricaFactsZone.

Watch the video below:

Twitter users react

@ams8071 commented:

"Seriously? This is clearly God showing off through His creation."

@PacManThe1st

"This is wonderful. It shows that no single ethnic group is smarter or more clever than the others. It’s just that some were not given equal chances or opportunities. Apartheid was a tool to just finish about black people."

@PinkyMgijima said:

"The president must sponsor this education. He deserves a bursary and to be placed in a school that specializes in Mathematics and Sciences."

@sibandaphathisA reacted:

"Amazing talent. l would say he is extremely good in multiplication not Mathematics as the admin puts it. Math goes beyond that to require certain critical skills before one even multiply numbers. But for him to be able to do that shows he is a smart boy in his own right!"

Source: Legit.ng