Sulemana Abdul Samed is a man who has become popular owing to his towering giant-like figure

The man who is popularly known in his community as Awuche said it all started around the year 2015

At the moment, the marriage hopeful said his case is such that he adds in height every three or four months

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A man identified as Sulemana Abdul Samed popularly known as Awuche who is regarded as the tallest personality in Ghana has revealed that he grows tall every three or four months.

Abdul has achieved internet fame and celebrity status in his locality due to his intimidating giant-like figure.

Abdul said his incredible height made him famous. Photo Credit: @bbcnewspidgin

Source: Instagram

It started around 2015

In an interview with BBC News Pidgin, the man said he began noticing his lankiness around 2015.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Abdul who is 9ft 6 inches tall said one day he realised that his tongue had expanded and was making it difficult for him to breathe.

"I woke up one day to realise that my tongue has expanded in my mouth to the point that I couldn't breathe."

He took delight in the attention his height gets him at occasions, stating that he is happy with the way God created him.

According to him, he had to get a shoemaker and vulcaniser to measure and make him a special footwear as he couldn't fit into the normal ones.

Abdul added that he was told his condition is gigantism. Abdul someday hopes to get married and have kids.

According to Cleveland Clinic, gigantism is a very rare condition that happens when a child or adolescent has high levels of growth hormone in their body, which causes them to grow very tall. It is a treatable condition.

Social media reactions

@sy_via_lyn said:

"He said he’s still growing that’s a serious one oh make him no go tall pass mansion oh."

@jenoko4real said:

"He should go to America and become a basketball player. He smile is infectious."

@wealthy_chy said:

"It’s the consistent, effortless smiles and positivity (regardless) for me."

@sznnn_x said:

"This man needs serious medical attention. And urgent one too for the surgery as advised by his physician. I wish him well."

@omotayoaiyegbajeje said:

"He needs a medical intervention o. Still growing ke. Make help locate ham. Amen."

@hamelia_p said:

"I like his cheerfulness, but I hope he gets the medical treatment he talked about. I think his height will take a toll on his organs."

Man, 30, dubbed the tallest in Kaduna goes viral

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 30-year-old man with a very lanky figure had become a viral sensation.

A Facebook user identified as Jahrex Tie Dye shared pictures of Ezra who is popularly known as Dogo in the group Come to Kagoro with some background information about him.

Jahrex wrote that Ezra is regarded as the tallest man in Southern Kaduna and is unofficially the tallest in the state.

Sharing snaps of the lanky fellow, Jahrex stated that Ezra's great-grandfather Katagwan was actually a legendary giant who lived over 300 years ago and was a hunter and protector of Kagoro people.

Source: Legit.ng