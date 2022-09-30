Former Level Up housemate, Sheggz, is still on his media rounds and he opened up about the harsh criticisms he has been getting since he left the house

During an interview with Hero Daniels, Sheggz mentioned that he is a good and selfless person with his own flaws just like other people

The BBNaija star noted that he particular feels disturbed about not being loved here in Nigeria since this is the home dearest to his heart

Former Level Up housemate, Sheggz, has had a tough run since he left the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) house and he opened up during a recent interview with Hero Daniels.

Recall that the BBNaija star’s relationship with female housemate, Bella, sparked a lot of mixed reactions with many coming to the conclusion that he is an abuser.

BBNaija Sheggz says he's hurt by how he's being painted. Photo: @sheggzolusemo

Source: Instagram

During his chat with Daniels, Sheggz mentioned that he is particularly hurt by the way people are painting him to be.

The UK-based star said he is a good and selfless person, adding that he is also well aware of his personal flaws that need to be worked on.

Sheggz said even though he is also a British citizen, it worries him deeply that he isn’t completely accepted here in Nigeria where he calls home.

Watch him speak below:

Social media users react

blessed_barbie01 said:

"We all have flawswe are all just perfect because we’ve not been on national tvwe love you sheggz."

legalislander said:

"Pele you will be fine ,if ceecee and tacha can survive the aftermath of bbn anyone can survive it."

accessorizebyiris said:

"Painted? There's an adage that says "As you pose for photo, na so you go show". Shegz, I think that's the case here."

treasure__ng said:

"Grovy told him to check himself in the house but he didn’t take him seriously. But i really pity him though."

pearlyugo said:

"Sheggz! Don't blame people. It was all thanks to your character in the house. You should focus on working on yourself to be a better person and people will see that."

spicyyhairs said:

"People will paint you based on how they perceive you. Everyone says they have a good heart of course. I hope this show teaches him a lesson and helps him become a better person."

BBNaija live audience boos Sheggz off stage

Legit.ng reported that Sheggz did not expect the type of reception he got after his eviction from the BBNaija house.

Sheggz was booed ferociously by the BBNaija live audience from the moment he stepped out of Biggie's house, and the jeers didn't stop until after he left the stage.

The BBNaija live audience was sighted jumping and cheering after Ebuka announced Sheggz's eviction.

Source: Legit.ng