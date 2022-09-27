Pictures of Ezra Suwanta Zako who is regarded as the 'tallest man in Kaduna' have amazed social media users

The 30-year-old Nigerian is said to be the descendant of a giant who lived in Kagoro about 300 years ago

The Dusai-born 7ft tall man is one of the five surviving children out of 11 born to Suwanta Zako’s family

Ezra Suwanta Zako, a 30-year-old Nigerian man has become a viral sensation owing to his stunning height.

A Facebook user identified as Jahrex Tie Dye shared pictures of Ezra who is popularly known as Dogo in the group Come to Kagoro with some background information about him.

Ezra is 7ft tall. Photo Credit: Jahrex Tie dye

Source: Facebook

Jahrex wrote that Ezra is regarded as the tallest man in Southern Kaduna and is unofficially the tallest in the state.

Sharing snaps of the lanky fellow, Jahrex stated that Ezra's great-grandfather Katagwan was actually a legendary giant who lived over 300 years ago and was a hunter and protector of Kagoro people.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He shared a picture of a long grave and said that it belonged to Katagwan. The giant reportedly built it himself.

According to Daily Trust, Ezra was born in Dusai in 1992 to Suwanta Zako’s family. He is one of the five surviving siblings out of 11.

Social media reactions

Linus Akor said:

"Could Dogo be said to have some affinity with Kenya or Rwanda ?"

Anita Daniel said:

"Am proud to be from oegworok land."

Alau B Emma said:

"So he got married. Had children? How many children? Who was he's wife.. And who is he's first child. The katagwan."

Zigwai Haruna said:

"Proud to be a kagorian."

Ladies take 'Ghana's tallest man' on hotel outing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a group of ladies had taken the 'tallest man in Ghana' on an outing in a luxury hotel.

In the heartwarming documentary that was taken to show how everything unfolded, the ladies also promised to give Charles the life he truly deserves, which is beyond the imagination of many.

Charles' sister, who spoke in the video recounted some of the difficult experiences she and the family had whilst trying to raise Charles as a young boy.

"Charles was actually born with an unusual height. Handling him alone was a great chore. It was not easy at all. From an early age, many people started making fun of him and I've always had to defend him at all cost" she recalled.

Source: Legit.ng