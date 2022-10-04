A trending video of three physically challenged boys showing off their dance moves has impressed netizens on TikTok

Despite their disability, the young talented boys danced energetically and their video quickly went viral

Social media users have showered accolades on the talented dancers for not letting their disability stop their happiness

A group of talented physically challenged boys have refused to allow their disability to stop their shine.

The disabled dancers with only one leg have been trending online after their video went viral.

Disabled men show off dance moves Photo Credit: @lesformidables237

Source: UGC

In the trending clip, the boys danced so incredibly to the surprise of netizens who watched the video.

Netizens applaud physically challenged dancers

Reacting to the viral video, social media users praised the dancers

@kd_jagon said:

"That centre guy leg balance pass some people with two leg self."

@reneepearlemmanuel stated:

"Wow. See me still struggling to dance but see u guys dancing without any stress."

@pampers011 wrote:

"Right now Emil you no get Excuse Cha Cha. even with my two legs I dey lazy to dance like this kudos guys,"

@emmax_oz commented:

"No matter what u are going through always make urself happy."

@faridahfridaus noted:

"Wow may god make everything easy for you Ammeeen."

@__lette_ said:

"It’s the fact that they can balance on one foot but I can’t. They are so inspiring to watch. May God bless you guys and grant all heart desires. You guys are talented dance people."

Watch the video below:

Teacher dances with a disabled student

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a teacher caused a huge stir on social media after sharing a video of herself dancing to the popular song One Leg by Jay Hover with a disabled student.

The female teacher placed her camera in class and was about to dance when she spotted the student looking at her. She gestured to him to join her and the two began displaying dance moves in sync with the lyrics of the song.

Owing to his physical challenge, the kid couldn't do the leg dance of the song, but the teacher still tried to put smiles on his face with her welcoming showcase. Some netizens criticised the teacher for the song choice, stating that she intended to mock the kid with it.

Source: Legit.ng