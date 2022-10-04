A little girl recently pulled crowd with her 'crazy' dance moves at a show hosted by popular comedian, AY

In a viral video, the bold little girl stormed the stage and exhibited crazy but impressive dance moves

After watching the little girl dance for a while, comedian AY could not take it anymore and he bundled the little girl out

Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, was bewildered after watching a little girl dance on stage.

The little girl had joined him on stage to dance with him, but AY couldn't keep up with the dance.

Little girl stuns AY with dance moves on stage Photo Credit: @incredibleeazy / TikTok

Source: UGC

He stood at a corner watching the little girl in awe as she danced with so much energy and enthusiasm.

The crowd kept cheering her on but AY cut her 'stage glory' short as he quickly lifted her and took her out of the stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens applaud talented little dancer

Reacting to the video shared on TikTok by @incredibleeazy, netizens praised the little girl.

@goodylucious said:

"This is the calmest dancer I've seen for the style of dance."

@only1mummyd wrote:

"Omo she killed d moves."

@iyanuoluwa_tcee stated:

"This was generally speaking with chucks d general. This girl that day ehn."

@mhiez_dhee reacted:

"I watched this more than 5 times. She got the moves."

@ashabiade174 said:

"God bless u we a beautiful daughter."

@prince18818 added:

"Always wear a smile even when things are not going in your direction, that smile is a symbol of hope and strength. Wonderful week ahead."

Watch the video below:

Little girl steals the show during dance competition

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has caused a frenzy on social media after she was spotted in a video dancing to Kizz Daniel's Buga. In a video shared on Instagram by @gossipmilltv, the little girl was first seen standing on stage with her classmates before the music was played.

While on their uniform, they all danced to Kizz Daniel's latest hit song, Buga, but she stole the entire show. She was seen dancing so perfectly and energetically that other kids had to stop at a point to look at her.

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as some Nigerians shower accolades on her and proclaim her as the winner of the Buga challenge.

Source: Legit.ng