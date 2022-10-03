An emerging video has shown a group of ladies who are not married asking God for husbands in a unique way

The pretty ladies rocked flowing wedding gowns and held flowers as they are led by a female in a song

Mixed reactions have traield the viral video as people marvel at the level of desperation demonstrated in it, while others thought it was faith at work

Social media users have reacted to a video making the rounds of single ladies rocking wedding gowns and holding flowers in church.

According to a caption in the clip shared by @sistur_madin on TikTok, the ladies were all searching for husbands.

They all sported wedding gowns. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sistur_madin

"Single sisters praying with their wedding gown. God abeg. Have we gotten to this stage?? Because of Adam," a caption on the clip reads.

In the clip, the ladies looked like brides as they were led in a song by a lady with a microphone.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

LadyBird said:

"What if y'all are low-key getting married to the Pastor unbeknownst to you.

"Or what if you're spiritually getting married to an unknown spirit?"

maureenchikodi said:

"My dear there's something called practical prayer,so pls don't judge say e sure for u thank God."

nenefrances321 said:

"But why didn’t they tell the single men to put on suit and dance too this is just too much abeg."

evagreennk said:

"Demonstration of faith in their own way. Let people desire what they desire especially if it’s a good thing.''

Mudau said:

"How about they encourage them to pray but also prioritize counselling in preparation for marriage or just a relationship. To heal."

yemisi_a_ said:

"Honestly thank God that I am not desperate for marriage but I pray God answers those who want it."

user78617344359556 said:

"I pray every single lady test marriage and then they will realize is not worth all the hype and gara gara."

