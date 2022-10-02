A Nigerian trader gave out all the bread in his shop to customers, telling the people not to pay anything for them

The businessman later revealed that a person who watched his TikTok live already paid for the loaves and asked him to share them

Customers were surprised with the unexpected gift as other went to call people to get their portion of the giveaway

A young Nigerian TikToker has gone online to share a video that captured the moment he shared free loaves of bread to his customers from his shop.

The businessman said he was on TikTok live when a man paid for all the loaves in his shop and asked him to share to people without collecting a dime.

The trader said that someone already paid for the free bread. Photo source: TikTok/@d_editor02

Source: UGC

Bread giveaway

Grabbing the fresh bread, he gave them out one by one to people who called by his shop. Someone people were too surprised to even collect the giveaway.

Others who had collected went to call their friends to come get theirs. He revealed that only old women who were owing him were reluctant in partaking.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Eric Okafor said:

"This is the content I didn’t know I needed to see today."

D_parasite said:

"This is going to get your more customers ,, that great brah keep it up."

Ibidabo Jonah said:

"bless up to the sponsor."

Louis Hizik said:

"I too love this guy."

Paul Andrew said:

"See aw dah girl carry em with swag."

stemautos said:

"as a kid I used to have some login neighbors. your Yoruba sounds like theirs. love it."

panda_interiors_ said:

"omo. I for just go call my squad."

osisanyatunji said:

"Thanks Bros you're doing well."

Source: Legit.ng