A Nigerian lady's encounter in Ikeja, where she visited to fix her phone, has got many people worried for her

Despite the fact that she took a dead Android phone to the place, the repairer gave her an iPhone as hers

Many social media users said that what she faced is not something to joke with at all as it may be a stolen device

A young Nigerian lady who went to Ikeja under bridge in Lagos state to fix her android phone has experienced the unexplainable.

The lady said that she gave her phone to a repairer, complaining that it was not coming on. She added that she kept tailing the man as he walked into the market with the device.

According to her, the man gave her back the phone minutes after to say it has been fixed. The lady was surprised when she saw her phone has been replaced with an iPhone.

As a way to show that it was not her phone, she dialed her number only the iPhone to ring out with her SIM. Even though she was given a more expensive device, she was dumbfounded by the situation.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Superior01 said:

"Dey laugh there, if na stolen iPhone ur eye go clear."

Mary clinton said:

"even this one self no be iphone for does that notice that."

Sappy said:

"E fit be stolen phone make dem just decided to give u , sha Dey pray make d owner of d phone no later locate u."

Greg Bradford said:

"Please pray it wasn’t stolen at gun point, Sometimes awoof dey run belle."

Generallouis said:

"It’s a bad idea to go to computer village without knowing exactly where ur going or who to meet…ask ur friends if they know anyone there."

Source: Legit.ng