A young Nigerian man in Dubai, Veron Uyai, has made a video asking people back home for help and money

The man said that because of the bad characters of some Nigerians abroad, Dubai has stopped people of nationality from working

Uyai revealed that he could no longer pay house rent and he has been out of jobs for many months in the foreign country

A young Nigerian man known as Veron Uyai online created a video, saying it is his SOS call. The man lamented that even though he is in Dubai, "Nigeria" has caught up with him.

Uyai said that for the past six months, he has not been working. The man went ahead to say that he was unable to pay his house rent for September.

Many people hopes the young man gets help soon. Photo source: TikTok/@uyaiveron2

He wants to be deported

According to him, he wants to be deported, revealing that the restrictions against him as a Nigerian is too much.

He stated that he does not blame the UAE government but unscrupulous Nigerians who have made the system strict. Uyai revealed that even getting deported also involves money.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

arayodeadedolapo offered help:

"and if you have money for tickets go to immigration office and take pass no arrest if you don't have police case before."

useryoungsow said:

"Giving up is not an option bro.... God will see h through."

Estherians said:

"Please if it is in your power, please help this man. And God will bless you."

PPPSALONE said:

"oo my God i just wish I could help you bro i know how difficult is your situation may God provide for you."

kingvip070 asked:

"which side of Dubai are u staying?"

jeandam2v2 said:

"many of us are in the same situation like you,we are not save here again oo CID everywhere."

Source: Legit.ng