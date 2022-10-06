A beautiful physically challenged lady has impressed social media users with her smooth dance moves

In a video making the rounds on TikTok, the pretty young woman danced sweetly and whined her waists

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with several people applauding her for her boldness

A young woman has caused a frenzy online with her dance video on popular app, TikTok.

Jay_Oliveir's video pulled massive views and comments on the app as netizens found her boldness and dance moves impressive.

Disabled lady whines waist in video

Source: UGC

Despite being disabled, Jay_Oliveir filmed herself at home dancing to a viral TikTok sound, and her dance moves appealed to many who came across it.

The beautiful woman who has a visible problem with one of her hands danced and whined her waist to the delight of netizens.

Jay_Oliveir's video goes viral

The sweet video has been trending on video and netizens had many things to say about Jay.

@userd3svyd7pjw said:

"Let me tell you God knew you were gonna sweep the floor with us if u b 10/10 u sooo dan pretty."

@janechantell wrote:

"That smile alone. You indeed very beautiful Hun."

@santusmarine1 stated:

"I would choose u a thousand times over some girls with fully developed arms. You are so beautiful."

@moyomofokeng commented:

"Don't be afraid to go out there you are a star."

@tracyajuma1 added:

"You dance well and you are beautiful and can I be your friend."

Watch the video below:

Physically challenged lady shows off impressive dance moves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful young lady has melted hearts on social media after her dance video surfaced the internet.

Although she is physically challenged, it didn't stop her from dancing so happily and becoming an instant darling among fans. In fact, some people got inspired by her dance video and they took a vow to be happy at all times and against all odds.

Reacting to the video shared by @yabaleftonline on Instagram, some others were however worried about the way she jumped into the view. A lady identified as Cheeonwubu on Instagram queried how she manages to dance energetically in her condition, while wondering if her leg doesn't hurt.

