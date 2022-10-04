A pretty little girl has been sighted in a viral video rejoicing happily after bundles of cash were thrown at her

When she saw the money, her dance steps became more vigorous and exciting as she felt energised and happier

Her mum, who shared the video, called her small madam and said the girl and money are like 5 and 6

TikTokers are reacting to a video of a beautiful girl who increased her dancing when she saw money.

In the clip seen on the TikTok handle of @ijelenwanyii, the cute baby was dressed in a nice gown and high-heeled shoes.

The girl reacted with stronger dance after she got the cash gift. Photo credit: TikTok/@ijelenwanyii.

Source: UGC

She was making funny dance moves, gesturing in gentle ways that got many TikTokers laughing.

She increased her pace when the bundles of naira notes were thrown at her.

When she saw the first bundle, she turned and looked in that direction, unable to resist the urge.

Many more bundles came her way and she did nothing else but dance and rejoice.

Her mother shared the video and referred to her as small madam, while also saying she and money are like 5 and 6.

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@Ally said:

"I thought we were all broke."

@Temiloluwa commented:

"The shoe and dress suits are well."

PrettyNancy4u said:

"Too much money. Wow! You are blessed. Remember us oh."

@Makike commented:

"She's not after the money but she's more interested in the dance."

@stella temmy said:

"Omo! God bless you remember us o."

@Ijeoma Aduebe Nwazul said:

"Small madam remember me ooo."

@pretty oyinbo said:

"Abeg I need one bundle. God bless you more."

Source: Legit.ng