A young Nigerian lady who sells scrap metals has been praised online as she showcased her hustle

In a part of her video, she could be seen carrying one of the bags of the condemned metals on her head

Many who saw the bruises she has sustained in the course of the work praised her determination to succeed

A young Nigerian lady has shared a video that had recorded the moments she had selling condemned aluminum in September.

She said that people should not be surprised when she make enough money to get a Mercedes Benz from the business.

The lady showed the bruises she has suffered from collecting different scrapped metals around and packing them in sacks.

Many people praised her for hardworking spirit as many said that not many ladies have the strength for such business.

Teflon_D said:

"Nur be all girls go fit do this business oooo...I just dae read comment dae laff... Greater heights."

Chiemerie Amah said:

"I love the caption …it will come to pass for you in your life in Jesus mighty name Amen."

Mini me said:

"You’ll reap the fruits of your labor mama."

princess_m242 said:

"Ur very strong , I run my low key at home nice one."

Morakinyo Sunday said:

"tough time never last only tough people last."

The.Network said:

"HUSTLE!!!!!!! We’re waiting to congratulate you my love!"

Ash said:

"I'm so proudddddd of youuu, even if I don't know you."

deborahmojisola603 said:

"You’re beautiful and hardworking God bless you."

