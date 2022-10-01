Two young ladies known as NaeNaeTwins on TikTok made a video as they both danced with their baby bumps

Despite being heavy, the ladies moved their bodies with so much flexibility that got praises from social media users

Many TikTokers who watched their clip wanted to know how they both got pregnant almost at the same time

A video of two young pregnant ladies who are twins has stirred massive reactions on TikTok as they both danced.

In the clip, the sisters showed off their baby bumps as they put up a choreographic performance for many to see.

Many people wanted to know if they dated the same person. Photo source: TikTok/@naenaetwinsofficial



Beautiful pregnant twins

They both had matching outfits, hair and shoes on. With smiling faces, they moved their bodies to show they are really fit despite their pregnancies.

Many people who engaged their video wanted to know how they got pregnant almost at the same time.

Watch their videos below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over four million views with thousands of comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lizzy asked:

"If twins got pregnant with with another set of twins would the babies look the same?"

lucy wondered:

"they dating the same guy right?"

user3519408060383 asked:

"how did y'all get pregnant at the same time. was it coincidence or was it planned?"

Shauntel reacted:

"twin cousins? who's due first?!"

Shada Scott said:

"How far apart are you omg this is soooo cute."

still him. said:

"left twin will have boy i think and the right twin will have girl."

sarahawkins said:

"@neanaetwinsofficial y'all look beautiful in turquoise."

itsyagirl said:

"pregnant and still slaying."

kaeleighmcbeannn said:

"@siveni i’m not getting pregnant unless we’re both pregnant at the same time."

