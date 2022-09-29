One woman took to social media to share the great news of finally being to buy herself a new bed

Twitter user @LeratoRSA disclosed that the year had been a challenging one and was forced to sleep on the floor

Her online friends were beyond elated by her personal accomplishment and flooded her post with love

The feeling of finally being able to tick off a goal on your to-do list is unmatched. One grateful babe was over the moon to finally be able to buy herself a new bed.

In a tweet, user @LeratoRSA revealed that she had been sleeping on the floor for five months before she managed to afford to buy a bed.

Lerato will finally get to enjoy peaceful nights in her new comfy bed. Image: @LeratoRSA/Twitter

Source: UGC

“This year has been bad to me, there's finally some light. Ngiyabonga thonga no thixo . The echo will now be better,” @LeratoRSA added.

Nice beds don’t come cheap nowadays and we’re overjoyed that this determined young lady will finally get to rest easy from now on.

Social media reactions

Her online friends flooded her post with positive messages congratulating her on her personal win.

@Current2620 replied:

“Lalela this is a big deal. Take your wins. No matter how small you might think they are, celebrate your achievements. Have a great night in that new bed of yours sis.”

@Cleeeyo_ wrote:

“For me to get a job and finally buy myself a bed ️.”

@ChifChiduku responded:

“Celebrate every small achievement.”

@ThullyeNkosi reacted:

“Ngiyakubongela cc and this gives me hope too. Thanks.”

@Mazwide_3 said:

“Wasbenza ntombi, Well-done ❤️.”

@Azania10004570 commented:

“Congra! Be patient with yourself, take your time, and stick to the principles people who raised you taught you. Do not be tempted to impress people, don't allow men to 'sponsor' your life. Keep focus and remain resolute, eventually, you will yield results. It might take longer But.”

Man rents his first room in life for N8k

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had moved into his first apartment ever which cost him N8k.

Derrick, a 3rd-year student of Supply Chain Management and Procurement said he had to work at a construction site during the holidays to earn the money for the apartment.

The young man who hails from Kiambu, Gatundu said his school is on a long holiday so he decided to hustle hard and earn the rent and his fees. He told Legit.ng:

"Yeah I rented it today. I'm in a long holiday so I decided to go for hustling to be able to get the school fees and rent."

Source: Briefly.co.za