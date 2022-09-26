A Nigerian man who recently got married was not happy after seeing his wife working while on their honeymoon

The sad husband jokingly slammed his wife and threatened to report her unfair action to her mother

Reacting to her husband's outburst, the newlywed wife smiled and gave him a little attention

A newly married man could not hold his emotions after seeing his wife working.

In a trending video, he asked his wife to forget about work for the meantime and focus on making babies.

Man pained as wife works during honeymoon Photo Credit: @pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

He made a video of his wife operating her laptop which he promised to send to her mother so she can be aware of what his wife is doing to him.

According to the sad husband, they should be producing children during their honeymoon, rather than allowing the 'bed to waste'.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Reacting to this, the wife who found everything so hilarious, asked her husband if he no longer wants her to make money because they were on honeymoon.

"You're doing honeymoon and you're working. All these videos, I'm doing them so your mother will see it", the man said.

Hilarious reactions as man tackles wife for working during honeymoon

King_david8885 said:

"When you marry ur best friend."

Mandybless_enya wrote:

"Funny me the way it funny her, it's one night you people will use and produced the children abi."

Andy_yxng reacted:

"Nah knack this one come for madam close that laptop."

Glow4real_ commented:

"Na today this single life pain me."

Benbills007 added:

"Bro calm down. The one you knack for night before sleep and 4:25am before Una wake up suppose do you abeg."

Asayefunmi said:

"Close the laptop and throw on a sey lingerie for daddy."

Sunda_ycatherine stated:

"I don get laptop remain somebody's son wa go do video send to my mother."

Watch the video below:

Man does pushups for wife during wedding

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man has attracted the attention of social media users after he was seen performing push-ups during his wedding.

It is not known if the man is a soldier, but when he was performing the push-ups, another man in army unform joined him. In the video which is titled "When you marry a military man", the groom performed at least 26 push-ups before he rested.

The congregation erupted in wild excitement after seeing what the man did. Social media users have joined the excitement as they have sharply reacted to the video which was posted on TikTok.

Source: Legit.ng