A young woman, Pamilerin Ayomi, has cried out online after getting nabbed making a video at the office

The funny staff was dancing for her fans on TikTok when her boss walked into the office and caught her

After sighting her boss, she quickly comported herself and went back to her desk but her boss looked disappointed

A funny Nigerian lady has begged for mercy after making a TikTok video at the office.

The beautiful woman named Pamilerin Ayomi was making a TikTok video at her workplace not knowing that her boss was around the corner.

Boss catches female staff making TikTok video Photo Credit: @Pamilerin_Ayomi / TikTok

Source: UGC

In a viral video, the young man walked in and gave her a disappointed look. She quickly comported herself and went back to her desk while he stared at her.

Sharing the video via TikTok, Ayomi pleaded with netizens to help her beg her boss.

In her words:

"Wahala. I need someone to beg my boss o. My boss sef even peep from the transparent glass and come outside."

Social media users to Pamilerin's video

@picturemerolling007 said:

"Why your boss where multi colored shirt. Dude looked funny."

@pexcel_230 wrote:

"Dance your dance joor. God gat you."

@dreysax1 reacted:

"You dey play with your job."

@lewisrose7000061 noted:

"Your boss feel the vibe."

@bfresh0422 added:

"Pls send his nos jare. Let's holla him from the white house hia."

@babat445 noted:

"Caught you red handed."

Watch the video below:

Lady dances for boss at work

