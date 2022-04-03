A brilliant Nigerian photographer, Adisa Olashile, has turned creative photos he took of an old man into a fortune

Days after he took the shots, Adisa minted the same snaps on OpenSea and sold them for 0.6Eth at the price of $2,098.32 (N2,042,440.72)

Many Nigerians who reacted to his post wanted to how to go about creating their own NFTs and make quick money

A young Nigerian photographer, Adisa Olashile, has shown one of the many possibilities of blockchain and cryptocurrency.

In an earlier tweet on Friday, April 1, Adisa said he took photos of an old drummer who he usually saw on his way to CDS.

A young photographer sold an old man's photos as NFTs. Photo source: @adisaolashile

Source: Twitter

How he turned them into money

On Saturday, April 2, the brilliant photographer came online and revealed that he minted same photographs as Non-Fungible Token (NFT) on OpenSea and sold them for 0.3 Ethereum each.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As at the time of writing this report Eth/USDT pairing is $3497.33 (N2,042,440.72) and 0.3 of the same crypto was selling for $1049.19 on Binance. With two sold, 0.3 Eth would translate to $2,098.32 (N1,225,418.88) in price.

I will give him 50%

Adisa said that 50% of the money he made from the mints will be going to the man. Please note that the price of cryto is volatile and the price captures could change anytime.

See his post below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@DcOmomeji said:

"I swear a laptop is hindering me from alot of opportunities I ought to have learned. God pls send your helper to bless me with one either used or new pls."

@Phunshood replied:

"You don't necessarily need a laptop to start, you use an iphone, you already have what you need."

@Tee_Classiquem1 said:

"Wow, this is great...please how can I sell stuffs on NFT too?"

@DOkwuagwu said:

"Wait.. Comrade abeg na iPhone you use snap this picture .. Because e com b like say i no dai use my phone do anything."

@HeykinsHawkins said:

"Looks like I may have to learn this NFT thing o."

India and cryptocurrency

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that India was close to adopting cryptocurrency after several years of vacillating on its position as it sought to meet up with the global move towards digital assets.

The country’s central bank will launch a digital version of its currency, the rupee in the next fiscal year, according to a statement by the country’s minister on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

Nirmala Sitharaman, India Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs said the introduction of digital currency will accelerate India’s digital economy and lead to a cheaper and more currency management system.

Source: Legit.ng