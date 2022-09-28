Skit maker Sabinus has been in London for the past few days ahead of his upcoming show over the weekend

The funnyman appeared to have been enjoying the English breakfast options but he eventually craved a taste of home

A video shared on his Twitter page captured the comedian relishing a bowl of eba and seafood okra soup

Skit maker Sabinus continues to share funny updates with his fans and followers from his time in the United Kingdom (UK).

The comedian who is gearing up for his show set to hold over the weekend shared yet another video on his Twitter page.

Sabinus enjoys eba and seafood okro in London. Photo: @sabinus

Source: Twitter

Apparently, Sabinus couldn’t accommodate the English breakfast options that had been coming his way anymore and he instead went for a taste from home.

In the video shared, a friend was heard in the background setting aside an envelope that contained doughnuts and burgers.

Sabinus, however, was heard expressing his dissatisfaction at the meal option while teasingly suggesting that he could faint.

A different portion of the video captured the entertainer savouring a bowl of eba and seafood okro with delight.

Watch the funny video below:

Social media users react

@_Enzolini said:

"Eba in the morning is underrated, you literally won't feel hungry till evening."

@michealdanny12 said:

"But why you go dey chop swallow for morning as breakfast."

@saheedalao111 said:

"I know from your childhood u like food pass anything, this is an example."

@_onyebuchii said:

"Sabinus, it's nice seeing you eating one of Nigeria's finest native food, it's really a good one when we value our food over any other, regardless of where we found ourselves,"

@InyangNtimaoba1 said:

"At this point Sabinus should just do a reality show..everything is content."

Source: Legit.ng