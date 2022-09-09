A short TikTok video showed the moment a Nigerian man described an oyinbo lady as very beautiful when he saw her picture

The man who said he would kiss the lady if he saw her in person never hesitated when the lady approached him

Many people who reacted to his video said that they love the young man's courage in sticking to what he wanted

A video shared by @farielysian has shown the moment a Nigerian man wanted to kiss an oyinbo lady he did not even know.

At the start of the clip, a stranger approached him on the street with the picture of the beautiful lady on his phone, asking him his thought about her.

The oyinbo lady was amazed by the young man's boldness. Photo source: TikTok/@farielysian

A young bold man

The man said she is fine and if he were to see her, he would kiss her. He never believed he could meet the oyinbo lady in real life.

When he turned and saw the oyinbo lady, he walked straight to her and would have kissed her if she had not dodged his mouth.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Cindy said:

"My guy never hug oyibo before ooo, buh y he change accent."

Officialrahmaladan_ said:

"Aww that’s so nice of you, he will never forget this day."

Jappliques_couture said:

"Who hear, I wanna wanna."

JATBOSS said:

"Why he come change accent now."

Charity Omeruah said:

"U came to umuahia and u dint tell me chai."

femouschris3 said:

"He was very serious about it."

user1472929964585 said:

"Chai I love this guy's courage he just wanted to keep to his word."

Oyinbo lady married to Nigerian man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man married to an oyinbo lady made a video response to a person who tried to criticise his relationship.

His wife flaunted their wedding ring while they were aboard a plane as the young man did the same thing.

Many people loved the response he gave the hateful comment as some Nigerians said that they are also looking for an oyinbo woman to marry.

