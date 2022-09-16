A Nigerian who has a strong resemblance to Labour Party's Presidential Candidate Peter Obi has shocked netizens

A comrade who shared the pictures on social media revealed that the man was spotted in the city of Jos

Social media users noted some of the similarities the lookalike has with Obi, including the open teeth

Pictures of a young man who looks exactly like Peter Obi have stirred reactions on social media.

Comr Prince Edo Mdmss, former Deputy Chief of staff to the Coordinator, NANS zone B SS/SE, shared pictures of the lookalike on Facebook, marvelling that the man is Obi's lookalike without objection.

Many noted he also has open teeth. Photo Credit: Comr Prince Edo Mdmss

Source: Facebook

Prince said that the man was spotted during Obi/Datti's one million man march that was recently held in Jos.

He wrote:

"Peter Obi's look-alike was spotted in Jos during the one million man match for Obi/Datti.

"Omo, this guy na Obi carbon copy without objection."

The said lookalike rocked spectacles like Obi and had open teeth too, a distinguishing facial feature of the LP presidential candidate.

Social media reactions

Saraya Bawa said:

"Even the open teeth sef."

Okwara Uche Ezema said:

"We should ask if Obi Papa get pikin that side."

Samate D Samola said:

"Humans comes in multiple ways of reality..."

Lūmíñøùs Dīàmøñd said:

"Oya, forward him to Peter Obi the main man for recognition."

Fulani XI said:

"I saw this guy at building material jo."

Oche Samuel said:

"May this guy ask e mama very well."

Chichistella Austine said:

"Wow we have finally seen Paul Obi."

Source: Legit.ng