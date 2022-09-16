Love is indeed beautiful, and anyone can experience this feeling even in the strangest of ways.

Nigerian ladies have amazed several people on social media after sharing their mindblowing love stories.

Simplisauce said she worked as a cleaner at her boss' house, and as time passed, they fell in love and she got pregnant for him.

Beautiful Nigerian ladies find love Photo Credit: Simplisauce / Oluoma Bernadine / Morningmoon44

Source: UGC

Legit.ng in this article, presents three love stories that went viral on social media.

1. From house cleaner to madam of the house

A Nigerian lady, Simplisauce, went viral online after sharing her love story on TikTok.

After secondary school, Sauce was mandated to either sell her body to men or become a cleaner.

The wise young woman chose to become a cleaner at a rich man's house and while working, she developed feelings for him.

Sauce said she had no idea that her boss also felt the same way about her until he opened up to her.

She subsequently got pregnant for him and flaunted her baby bump in a viral video shared on TikTok.

2. Sales girl marries her boss

Oluoma Bernadine was employed as a sales girl at her boss' establishment. Little did she know that something greater was on the way.

The proud mother shared her love story on TikTok after securing a huge space in her boss' heart a few months into her job.

The young man subsequently got married to her and they both have a beautiful child together.

3. Nigerian lady flaunts her lover who is a carpenter

A Nigerian lady stirred massive reactions online after showing off her lover who works as a carpenter.

In a video shared on TikTok, the lady approached her man while he doing his job, and told him she wanted to hug him.

He agreed and directed her to a safer route to get to him. The proud woman hugged and kissed him.

She went ahead to advise him to be careful with the nails as she did a selfie gushing over the beautiful moment they shared.

Lady marries man she met on Facebook

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man Abraham Oke has spoken to Legit TV’s Damilare Okunola about how he met his wife on Facebook.

He revealed that the first time he sent her ‘Hi’, the lady thought he was a criminal that wanted to lure her. Oke backed off and told God that if she is his wife, no man will take her from him.

Two years after, he returned to her DM and sent another “Hi”. The lady gave him attention and their love story started.

