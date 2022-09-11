A Nigerian girl known on TikTok as Oluoma Bernadine has stirred reactions on the platform after saying she married her boss

Oluoma said her boss employed her as his sales girl but that they ended up getting married to each other

Her revelation got people talking as some congratulated her while others wanted to know if she is the first or second wife

A curvy girl known on TikTok as Oluoma Bernadine has said she has graduated from being a sales girl to Oga's wife.

Oluoma gained a lot of attention and TikTok views after she shared her testimonial video.

Oluoma Bernadine shows off her cute baby boy and fine wedding ring. Photo credit: TikTok/@oluomabernadine.

Oluoma goes viral on TikTok after marrying her boss

The video she shared has been liked more than 2000 times even as it has received hundreds of comments.

Many Nigerians who are commenting are asking how she was able to attract her boss to marry her. Oluoma responded by saying she had help from God.

Are you the second wife? Nigerians ask Oluoma

Some skeptics are however suspicious with some insinuating that she may have done something wrong.

She responded with a video in which she flaunted her baby and wedding ring.

She said in a comment to her first video:

"Na God run am for me."

But she also received ample congratulations from many of her followers on the platform.

Social media reactions

@amakaesther428 commented:

"Congratulations, exactly what am going into now."

@christianachidube said:

"Story of my life.n am living happily."

@user4164655257015 commented:

"Congratulations dear. It's your humility, honesty, dedication and grace of God that did it. God bless your home."

@bellachibugo said:

"You run your package well nah."

