Curvy Sales Girl Marries Her Boss, Flaunts Wedding Ring in Viral Video, People React
- A Nigerian girl known on TikTok as Oluoma Bernadine has stirred reactions on the platform after saying she married her boss
- Oluoma said her boss employed her as his sales girl but that they ended up getting married to each other
- Her revelation got people talking as some congratulated her while others wanted to know if she is the first or second wife
A curvy girl known on TikTok as Oluoma Bernadine has said she has graduated from being a sales girl to Oga's wife.
Oluoma gained a lot of attention and TikTok views after she shared her testimonial video.
Oluoma goes viral on TikTok after marrying her boss
The video she shared has been liked more than 2000 times even as it has received hundreds of comments.
Many Nigerians who are commenting are asking how she was able to attract her boss to marry her. Oluoma responded by saying she had help from God.
Are you the second wife? Nigerians ask Oluoma
Some skeptics are however suspicious with some insinuating that she may have done something wrong.
She responded with a video in which she flaunted her baby and wedding ring.
She said in a comment to her first video:
"Na God run am for me."
But she also received ample congratulations from many of her followers on the platform.
Watch the video below:
Social media reactions
@amakaesther428 commented:
"Congratulations, exactly what am going into now."
@christianachidube said:
"Story of my life.n am living happily."
@user4164655257015 commented:
"Congratulations dear. It's your humility, honesty, dedication and grace of God that did it. God bless your home."
@bellachibugo said:
"You run your package well nah."
Lady meets her husband in a hotel
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said she met the man who married her in a hotel where she visited with her boyfriend.
In a Facebook post that later went viral, the lady said she was outside of the hotel waiting for her boyfriend when her husband-to-be sauntered in.
They would later strike a relationship which led to their marriage in 2020. Her story got mixed reactions from Nigerians many of whom said there was nothing wrong with what she did.
