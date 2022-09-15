Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging video of a wife driving her husband half-naked out of the house after apprehending him in an extra-marital affair

In the video, she began throwing all his belongings, expressing anger that he decided to cheat in a house she pays house rent for

Pleas by neighbours present fell on deaf ears as the woman even shattered his TV, saying that she can take of her kids

A Nigerian woman has thrown her husband out of the house after she caught him cheating in their matrimonial home.

In a short video shared by True Life Stories, the visibly angry woman almost had a brawl with the lady her husband committed the act with, but neighbours separated them.

She threw him out with his properties. Photo Credit: True Life Stories

Source: Facebook

The man with only a wrapper around his waist could be heard defending his action, arguing that his wife deprived him of a lot of things.

She threw his properties out

The angry woman slammed the man for engaging in an extramarital affair under a roof she pays rent for with her money.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The next thing she did was to go into an adjoining room to fetch his 'Ghana Must Go' bags. She began throwing the bags and his other belongings out, saying that he should leave her house.

The cheating man kept screaming that he is the man of the house, but his wife wasn't to be moved by his manly declaration.

She went for his TV hanging on the wall and attempted to smash its screen. Neighbours tried to dissuade the woman from her actions by telling her to consider the kids.

The woman responded that she would take care of the children herself.

Social media reactions

Emmanuel Efemena said:

"But really, how can you have a lady strong enough to provide and hold a home together and be looking outside. The lady was too calm and just wanted him out. I don't know their about the build to this but what I do know is if you have a queen then you're really blessed."

Tony Okey said:

"Some of us don't get it the man was shouting how the woman was depriving him a lot of things and that was what prompted him to behave the way he did but he was wrong for bringing the girl in side their matrimonial home south south people Sabi do this kind things."

Frankonero Proso said:

"Madam thanks very much for your actions you did very well i have my reasons for appreciating your actions but am not going to mention them.

"The lord almighty will strengthen you and your lovely kids."

Juliet Love said:

"I love this woman, is better to be a single mother that is taking care of everything than to be in marriage and working like the man, and yet the man will not still respect you."

Imoleayo Maforikan said:

"This is not good for the children's mental state . They should have just ask to take the kids out of the environment first."

Nigerian laments as wife throws him out of their house in the US

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had lamented after his wife sent him packing out of their house in the US.

While sharing the video, the sad man noted that they both built the house together and he doesn't understand why she would be chasing him out.

Although he didn't mention what exactly led to her decision, he however noted that the lady wants to be in control of everything in the house. He maintained that he cannot let a woman be in charge of him because it doesn't happen like that in his country.

Source: Legit.ng