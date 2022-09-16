Every week, interesting relationship stories emerge and take the internet by storm. Many of them span family issues, weddings, cheating, and other stories that often leave people with goosebumps.

Often, these stories carry lessons for people as well as make them shiver in shock. It seems there is never an end to relationship dramas.

Legit.ng highlights three of the most popular relationship stories for this week.

1. Man weds 3 women the same day

A man named Byamungu Kanjira Prosper decided to take his three women to church to solemnise their holy matrimony.

Interestingly, his congregation, named the Primitive Church, did not stop him. The church allows polygamy and believes it is the right thing to do.

The man who is from Congo says if nothing is done to reduce the population of unmarried women, it could get to a point where seven women will drag one man.

In a video seen online, his women danced happily in merriment as they said they have no issue with sharing one man.

2. Man sends his girlfriend packing

After discovering that his girlfriend cheated on him, a man reportedly sent her packing in the most interesting way.

He waited until the girl went on a journey with her friends before quietly relocating to another apartment.

When the girl returned, she found the door locked and the room deserted. She was left in tears. The man she cheated with also refused to accommodate her.

3. Lady remains unmarried 10 years after dumping a man

Another interesting story that went viral within the week is that of a lady who said she dumped a man who proposed marriage to her two weeks before the wedding.

According to the lady, she has remained unmarried since then. She said she followed another man who was richer, but he did not marry her.

Many netizens blamed her even as she cried out, saying she has clocked 40 without having a man in her life.

