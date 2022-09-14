A beautiful little girl has stirred massive reactions online after sleeping off in a very awkward position

The little girl came over to help her mother wash clothes but slept off in the process with her hands still inside the water

The video has kept social media users in stitches as some people reiterate how kids sleep off in strange positions

A video of a little girl dozing off in a funny position has stirred hilarious reactions online.

The little girl while helping her mother wash clothes outside the compound slept off in the same position she stayed to wash.

Little girl sleeps off while washing clothes Photo Credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Her mother found her daughter's position hilarious and made someone film the exciting moment.

Funny reactions trail viral video

Reacting to the video, netizens gushed over the little girl's beauty while sharing their funny experiences with kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Tunde said:

"Awwwwww! Cutie just wanted to help Mummy, but Cutie slept off. Awwwwwww."

Kleverjay wrote:

"No where sleep no fit hold them. No stress, no work, no house rent, no bills, sometimes i dey envy them."

Amazing Klef commented:

"Abegi this unemployed tiny humans are just scammers, she didn’t want to help. I don’t trust them!"

Bigklef commented:

"I came here to play & Sleep. Not to help."

Edisontenderdia_grant said:

"She wants to help so much."

Iamtosinidowu_ commented:

"The only people allowed to sleep on duty and at scene."

Saarmee_of_lagos noted:

"Chai my baby is so tired, u don too stress that angel o."

Fabulosgloria commented:

"This must be a superpower. Their ability to sleep in any position."

Anita_ifeoma added:

"Places children sleeps ehen. So cute to watch."

Watch video below:

Little girl sleeps off after scattering the house

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that social media users have reacted to a viral video of a little girl dozing off after messing up the house.

Apparently, she was left unattended to for a while and the little girl seized the opportunity to have fun in her own way. A viral video shows her mother walking into the house only to meet a scattered home with chocolate stains all over the sofa.

The heartbroken mother said the sofa hasn't stayed up to two months since they bought it at the market. The trending video was reposted on Instagram by @bcrworldwide.

Source: Legit.ng