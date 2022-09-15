A little girl has gone viral on social media after soaking her father's costly gadgets inside a basin of water

In the heartbreaking video, the girl's father opened the bathroom door only to see his gadgets soaked inside water

Despite her dad walking into the bathroom, the little girl didn't move a muscle as she continued washing the gadgets

A father got speechless after seeing his little daughter washing his expensive gadgets at home.

The innocent little girl, in a bid to help to her dad, took his gadgets to the bathroom, soaked them in water and began washing them.

Little girl washes dad's expensive gadgets Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

A short but heartbreaking video showed her washing the Apple phones and a Dell laptop with full attention.

Despite her dad walking into the bathroom, the focused girl didn't move a muscle as she duly continued her housework.

Netizens share their thoughts

The video has kept people in stitches.

Theresa__65 said:

"If I were the father I would definitely react. dis Dad is really calm."

Therealcassylaw said:

"Well you got to look at the positive side of things. She likes to make sure everything is clean. Babies love to play in water."

Lisa_ruth222 asked:

"How did she carry the laptop?"

Falcrown wrote:

"What God can not do doesn't exist. Lobatan."

Pretty_waddle said:

"The phone looks dirty wash it well baby."

_samanthaRose commented:

"Daddy I just want to help you clean up."

Watch video below:

Source: Legit.ng