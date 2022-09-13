Priscila Beatrice, a pretty young lady who looks exactly like Rihanna, has shared plenty of videos, stunning Instagram users with her beauty

The lady first came into the limelight in 2020 when a video of her imitating the Barbados singer went viral on the internet and caught global attention

Now, she has continued to make impressive videos and many times confuses internet users who call her Rihanna's twin

Priscila Beatrice, a Brazillian beauty, has been named Rihanna's twin by internet users due to the striking resemblance they share.

The young lady looks so much like the Barbados singer that many of her fans fail in an attempt to tell them apart.

The striking resemblance between Rihana and Priscila Beatrice has caused confusion. Photo credit

Source: Instagram

Priscila was first noticed in 2020 after her video imitating the singer was posted on Instagram by The Shade Room.

From then on, Priscila has grown in amazing popularity as she regularly shares videos looking like Rihanna.

Her growing fans increasingly find it hard to distinguish between the two. In a YouTube video, she says she likes it when people confuse her with Rihanna.

See one of her videos below:

Social media reactions

Social media users have besieged her Instagram page expressing how confused they are trying to choose who is Rihanna.

@_hk_00__ said:

"I thought it was Rihanna."

@shek0oo86 commented:

"You have my all attention."

@luhbaby_.lae said:

"You be looking like Rihanna."

