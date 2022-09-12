A Nigerian man could not hold back his pain and tears after catching his wife with a friend whom he lodged at a hotel

The heartbroken husband lamented bitterly as he narrated how he earlier called his friend after getting a hint of his evil doings

In a viral video, the sad husband attacked the duo while venting out his pain over being cheated on by his wife

A Nigerian man almost broke down in tears after finding out that his friend was having an affair with his wife.

According to the sad husband, he had been noticing shady movements between the both of them for a while.

Man catches wife cheating

Source: Getty Images

He said he called his friend, Dennis, and warned him not to go close to his wife.

However, he didn't know the situation continued until he caught them together at a hotel.

In a heartbreaking video, he almost teared up as he asked his wife why she would cheat on him.

The video was shared on Instagram by @naijaeverything with the caption:

"This man caught his friend sleeping with his wife at a hotel! The w!fe hid in the bathroom but was later spotted! They just got married weeks ago! The husband said he’s been suspect!ng them for quite some time now."

Sad video stirs heartfelt reactions

khaymanofficial said:

"This is beyond Otilor o, both of them go collect."

Khemmzy_missy wrote:

"Crazy things dey sup oooo. Otida."

Moncherry_signature commented:

"You still dey call am baby."

Dee_touchofbeauty wrote:

"Did I hear baby?????‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️E suppose change to ogbeni mychewww."

Watch the video below:

Man catches girlfriend travelling to meet another man

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that there was serious drama at an airport after a couple broke into a serious fight over infidelity allegations.

The boyfriend had accused his lover of cheating on him and trying to elope to be with another man. He revealed that the lady claimed she was going to see her father but after getting to the airport, he found out she was travelling to Houston.

When probed, the young lady got violent while insisting that she was heading to her father's house. The angry boyfriend went ahead to open her bag forcefully and he found tons of club fits inside. Eyewitnesses stared at the lady in shock as the heartbroken boyfriend asked if she was taking loads of club fits to see her father.

