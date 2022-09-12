A video showing a Yoruba man arguing with a an oyinbo in the UK over whose vehicle got hit stirred reactions

The Nigerian man sternly warned his co-road user not to push him as he readied himself to fight

Many people who watched the video found the exchanges between the two men funny despite not knowing who was at fault

An argument between a Nigerian man and oyinbo man with an Indian accent ensued in London after a minor car accident.

The oyinbo man in a video said the Nigerian man hit his car. The Nigerian argued that it was the other person who hit his vehicle from the back.

People said that the argument between both men is very funny. Photo source: TikTok/@.essxo

The two men argued

While arguing, the men both whipped out their phones to captured themselves. The oyinbo man kept asking for the man's details.

The Nigerian warned not to be pushed him in the video. In a separate clip, he tried to captured the dent on the other man's bumper as a proof that he was at fault.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

mr_oshodi said:

"Uncle is innocent."

Esso replied:

"Nothing better than a Yoruba man with a camera phone."

Babeee said:

"'The wooooo you dey push me' that’s how you know a guilty Yoruba man."

brysherex replied:

"How do you say he’s guilty when you actually don’t know what transpired?"

KHAI said:

"Bollywood vs Nollywood I think."

deeyonne said:

"the fact that they are both recording each other."

Joe King said:

"they’re gonna end up on the whatsapp group chats."

KB said:

"Uncle Vs Boss Man what in multiverse of madness is going on here?"

Woman hit oyinbo man's car

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that another video showed a Nigerian woman in an argument with an oyinbo man after their cars were in a minor hit accident.

The man stood his ground and said the woman hit his car. The Nigerian woman would initially not have any of it, she screamed and told the man to call the police.

A passerby said that the woman is at fault as she ran into the man's side of the road. After her initial argument, she softened and told the man that she has no time to waste as she is going to church.

