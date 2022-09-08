A talented Nigerian man has shocked many people on social media with his incredible dancing skills

In a video which recently surfaced on the internet, the young man was seen whining his waists in the presence of some women

Reacting to the viral video online, netizens showered praises on the young dancer over his dancing skills

A young Nigerian man has stunned many people on social media with his impeccable dance talent.

The young man competed with women in a video and stole the spotlight with his whining skills.

Man whines his waist perfectly Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

At one point in the video, one of the women looked at him in awe as he danced and twisted his waists so perfectly.

Netizens react to viral video

Reacting to the video, social media users have expressed their shock over the young man's whining skills.

However, some critics had some negative things to say about his style of dancing.

Zeeechat said:

This is nupe dance oo, the men even shake Nash pass the women."

T.ee.mm.ii wrote:

"Compare to him, I'm still learning."

Afrifoodnet stated:

"This guy would beat me in a competition wt."

Zeeberry_allure reacted:

"My dear Aunty in blue you can now rest ma’am."

Charismatic_oba asked:

"Who’s brother is that?"

Caramel_viv said:

"This guy has been waiting for this moment!"

Iam_donmaris said:

"He can even shake more than me."

M.e.r.r.y_gabby added:

"As a lady, I'm jealous, be like I go call dancers on my wedding day. I'm hopeless."

Nke.chi112 wrote:

"My stiff waist has left the chat room."

Sunkanmi_34 noted:

"Most of the ladies in these comment section really wish they are the guy."

Watch the video below:

Elderly Nigerian man whines waist

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that during a recent occasion, an elderly Nigerian man proved to many guests that age is truly just a number.

Dressed in his white attire, the elderly man whined his waists and showed off epic legwork moves. People who were present at the scene watched him in awe and cheered him on as he moved his body with so much energy.

The yet-to-be-identified man, in a TikTok clip shared by @adunni_music stepped onto the dance floor and blew people away with his contagious dance skills. @sisi_joke stated: "This Daddy can still SOMO WELLA Hypertension o le Raye lodo yin meeeen."

Source: Legit.ng