A Nigerian woman who bashed a white man's car and wanted to claim her right despite being at fault has stirred reactions

In a video shared by the man, the woman asked for police to be invited before she started begging when the man stood his ground

Many Nigerians who commented on the video said the woman thought she was in Nigeria where she could get away with road irresponsibility

A video has shown a Nigerian woman in an argument with an oyinbo man after their cars were in a minor hit accident.

The man stood his ground and said the woman hit his car. The Nigerian woman would initially not have any of it, she screamed and told the man to call the police.

The woman later begged the man and said she would pay for damages. Photo source: TikTok/@aleem.khan7

The woman argued and screamed

A passerby said that the woman is at fault as she ran into the man's side of the road. After her initial argument, she softened and told the man that she has no time to waste as she is going to church.

The man refused to let her go, adding that the woman cannot run off, and would have to wait for the police and also pay for the damages she has caused.

In a separate video, the woman later begged, saying she would pay. The man claimed the woman attempted to go on her knees.

