A young lady who had gone viral for her diminutive stature, tiny voice and baby face has earned the admiration of many Nigerians

The 22-year-old lady had released a video where she confidently reacted to insinuations that she was a kid

Many Nigerians have empathised with the lady with nice thoughts as her video hits over 2 million views

It takes courage and great self-esteem for one to not only embrace his or her birth defect but the open about it.

A 22-year-old lady born with dwarfism has been hailed by many Nigerians after a video of her clearing the air on being mistaken for a kid went viral.

After Legit.ng published her story, many shared their thoughts on the lady's situation.

Netizens show the lady support

While feeling sorry for the lady, one netizen identified as Charles Clay remarked that she may not be attracted to men owing to her condition. He said:

"I feel sorry for her because she obviously wants and deserves love but it's going to be difficult to find real love IMO. A regular size guy who dates her might just have a thing for little/YOUNG girls."

"She also might not be attracted to men with her condition. Prayers for this beautiful woman."

Another named Ayesha Bester-Denson came hard o*n those trolling the lady.

"Y r some of you so judge mental grow up people really need to stop making fun of people for being different. I suffer from Scoliosis and people always talk about me y she stand like that or y she sit like that or y she walk like that."

Felicia Funmilayo Samuel, a netizen, encouraged the lady by noting that she was created in God's image. She prayed the little lady settles down with the right person.

"Nothing you can do to that just thank been His own image God we locate you to marry the right person in Jesus mighty name amen."

Other netizens reactions

Paul Omata said:

"I have a lady in my compound She is very small in nature She is like a 9 years old girl, but to my greatest surprise she told me her real hage That She will be 22 years next months October. Girl l though She is a child. Chai."

John Zemeya Mirabel said:

"Am 29 plus by January I will be 30 but people refere me as 24 when I do my hair, when am in low cut people said am under 16, it hurt me so bad."

Annah Angie Ncube said:

"I'm watching this with my 2 years 11 months baby she just said That's Mommy meaning she sees that you aren't baby.

"Talk more of grown-ups."

Small-sized couple serve romantic vibes in dance video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a small-sized couple had thrilled netizens with their loved-up showcase.

The two jammed to Down Flat, a popular song by the Ghanaian Afrobeats sensation Kelvyn Boy, born Kelvyn Brown.

In a video clip shared by Slayis_everywhere, the lady shows her dance moves as she performed her own version of the dance challenge that accompanied the song to promote it. The pair delighted themselves as they created a beautiful memory together.

Their adorable clip has gained reactions from netizens on social media.

