A young man, Oludare Alaba, who wanted to return his certificate to LAUTECH because he was fed up with joblessness said he needed money

Alaba revealed that his father once told him that he ought to be seeing the gains as he has a graduate son already

The LAUTECH graduate said his life had been on the downturn since finishing school, and he was hoping he could use his paid school fees

Remember the young man, Oludare Alaba, who caused a scene at Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) as he tried to return his certificate? He has spoken to Nigerian Tribune about what caused it.

In a video interview, the man said that he took that drastic action because he has been jobless and frustrated for a long time.

The man said he needed money to set himself up. Photo source: @tribuneonlineng, Twitter/@yabaleftonline

Why I cannot do blood money

Alaba added that the only opportunity he has been seeing was to do voodoo or blood money, things he can never do.

He said:

"I cannot do blood money because I was to be useful to Nigeria, my family, myself, and God."

The graduate who said that his entertaining skill once won him an award during his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) days added that he could not raise a capital to start his own outfit.

My father borrowed for my education

According to him, his father told him he was unable to raise a loan for him as his university education was sponsored with borrowed money.

The LAUTECH graduate said that his father told him he ought to be reaping his labour on him already. Idowu was in tears when he heard that.

He stated that he wanted his school to give him all the school fees he had spent in exchange for the "useless" certificate so he can use the sum to better himself.

Watch the video below:

Below are some of the reactions:

jumabee said:

"I so love his guts..Abeg what's his contact?? Make we rugged am."

emmanuelenoch2 said:

"Den can help portable but ignored him that's Nigerians for you."

this_oj said:

"Please post his contact. We can mobilize a few alumni and see what can be done to help. His case is a sad reality that could have been anybody's story."

hkd_lifestyle said:

"Reading for 6 years and 4 yrs in istitutiin to no avail is frustrating, and I don't know where others just graduating is going to?"

