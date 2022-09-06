A Nigerian man has become the topic of discussion after heading to his alma mater to demand a refund of his fees

The graduate lamented that he has been unemployed and unable to make use of his certificate since he graduated

According to the young man, things have been hard for him and he needs back all the tuition fees he paid

A man who graduated from Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) has demanded a refund of his school fees.

According to the young man who fiercely stormed the school years after graduating, he has been unable to secure a job.

LAUTECH graduate demands refund of fees

Source: Twitter

He presented his certificates to the staff in the school and asked them to refund all the fees he paid.

The video has stirred mixed reactions on social media as some people questioned if he can also refund the knowledge he got from attending the school.

Mixed reactions trail viral video of LAUTECH graduate

Silas Edwin said:

"Returning certificate? How about the knowledge? Is he going to return that too?"

Adams Abraham reacted:

"They only taught English language which can never be converted to economic prosperity."

Long man said:

"The knowledge that he isn’t using, he’s not employed so the knowledge na ware."

Oluwafemi wrote:

"Eh reach make all of us return our sabuke go collect fees back. FUnaab, u will see me in a jiffy."

Ambali Ayobami remarked:

"I’m giving out a self development book if you’re interested ‘THINK AGAIN’my DM is open if you got interest."

Aare Epe noted:

"Baba suffer dey the country. If you still dey see food chop just dey say Alhamdullilahi."

Nungua Flyboy added:

"This is never funny to me. What ever made him do that shows he's going through a lot."

Watch the video below:

Graduate burns certificate over unemployment

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian graduate identified as Usman Abubakar has reportedly burnt all his certificates over his inability to secure a job.

Part of the certificates burnt by the young graduate from Katsina state included the ones he obtained from the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), a higher institution and secondary school. The young man gathered all the certificates and tore them into pieces before setting them ablaze.

Pictures of the ruined certificates have emerged on social media. It should be noted that unemployment is one of the issues facing the country, and Nigerian youths are already thinking out of the box instead of waiting for white-collar jobs.

