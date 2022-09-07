A Nigerian man has proudly shown off his family's properties in what he tagged a new social media challenge

The young man made videos standing on the balcony of his father's house, his mother's and the one he has

His property showcase stirred reactions on social media as people compared each of the structures

A Nigerian man has caused a stir on social media with a new challenge he launched tagged #Billionaireschallenge.

Starting off the challenge, the young man posted a video on TikTok showing off his father's house.

He showed off his family properties. Photo Credit: TikTok/@officialafro_g

Source: UGC

After that, he made a video showing his mother's fine mansion and wrapped his showcase with the one he owns.

He made a walk inside his own house, exposing some interior parts that includes the staircase and some rooms.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He urged netizens to jump on the challenge with their own houses.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Avril Galloway said:

"OMG beautiful I need friends like this to visit in Nigeria."

papshair said:

"This your father house looks like my lecturers house in Nkwerre IMO state."

Emperor said:

"I know the guy that definitely there family property his father is a king."

Eghosgbege1 said:

"E be like your papa house to turn to jungle oh."

Collins said:

"Nice but make una try dey get better architects."

Asoh said:

"Why grass dey grow for ur papa house let it not be what I am thinking oo. him be retuarlists?"

Nigerian man who never gave up unveils mansion he built his parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had unveiled the mansion he built for his parents.

He admitted that it was never an easy journey as it took him a long time to complete work on the mansion. In an earlier tweet, Chima said he was a jobless graduate, but his mum's prayers came through for him.

However, his dreams came true because he refused to give up and continued working on the house. Chima said in the tweet:

"Finally completed this structure for my Dad and Mom. A really long journey but I’m grateful I never gave up on my hustle. Forex was the key to my dreams."

Source: Legit.ng