A married woman has revealed that her husband no longer has time for her since she birthed twin boys

The young wife shared a video of her husband spending time with his twin babies and lamented over the situation

According to her, the young man no longer cares if he has a wife as his whole attention is now on the kids

A Nigerian woman identified as @dlilypope on TikTok says her husband's relationship with her changed after birthing twins.

She noted that her caring and loving husband has now diverted all his attention to his twin boys, leaving nothing for her.

Mum of twins cries out over husband's attitude Photo Credit: @dlilypope

Source: UGC

According to the funny mother, her husband no longer cares about her welfare as his full attention is now in his sons.

She shared a video showing her husband devoting time to take care of his kids and lamented over her situation.

"Since I gave birth to twins, I don turn dustbin to my husband. Nobody dey look my face again o. I don born twins born trouble", she said with sad emojis.

Netizens react as Lily shares her pain on TikTok

@giftbae55 said:

"Nah so we see am o. Me nor know who dey marry my husband between me and my baby girl. I don accept my fate."

@okaforblessing858 wrote:

"I don't really understand the emoji."

@alatisethemie commented:

"You won't born trouble in Jesus name, they're peace of mind, I understand your plights."

@___blackbarbie0 stated:

"Since I born girl she just take my husband from me. I nor know wetin i won call her. Side chick or side wife."

@mrwenyis reacted:

"Odogwu Asia you are blessed. Congratulations to your new boys I claim the twins in addy."

@alenkhef noted:

"Shebi u don enjoy ur own time abeg allow my boys enjoy also."

@ojenuwahfavour0 remarked:

"My baby girl dey sleep between me and my husband she nor gree sleep for her own bed."

Watch the video below:

