A young black lady identified as Vanny has thrown shades at her trolls while flying out with her older oyinbo lover

Vanny revealed that she had been criticized and trolled by netizens after flaunting her older oyinbo lover on TikTok

However, months after tying the knot with him, she's living the good life and has now thrown shades at her trolls

A black lady, Vanny, has taken a shot at trolls who kicked against her decision to tie the knot with an older man.

The young woman who is fond of showing off her oyinbo lover on TikTok was criticized after sharing loved-up photos with him as some people claimed he looked way older than her.

Black lady flies out with oyinbo lover Photo Credit: @vannyandbrad

However, Vanny ignored all negative comments and went ahead to tie the knot with the love of her life.

Recently, she boarded a plane with her lover en route to another country, and she seized the opportunity to snap back at loads.

Vanny noted that she's currently enjoying her life with her white lover even though he looks way older than her.

In a viral video, she sat next to her lover inside the plane while using hand gestures to taunt her trolls.

Netizens react as black lady taunts her trolls

@betty_serem said:

"The pain comes only if you married him For money but for love no pain sis."

@felistermutunga26 wrote:

"The only good thing is the fact that there is no drama from them since they have lived life n are calm now the best is the money bit."

@stars.love123 commented:

"Enjoy yourself and your husband, life is too short. Sending love from Norway."

@francinelewis922 noted:

"I rather that than being heartbroken and being lied to, enjoy ur vacation and fancy trips to nice restaurants and different places."

@vernahreiner said:

"Very true dear as long as you are happy keep going and thank God you have a loving and caring husband what else do you want in this life?"

@dzifahbethel added:

"What's the pain here,come on you made that decision urself so,I mean 8f it won't make u Happy am not sure u would Orr?"

Watch video below:

