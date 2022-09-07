A little girl has stirred hilarious reactions online after she was caught red-handed eating garri from the bowl

In a viral video shared online, the girl was spotted sitting on the floor while eating her mother's garri

After getting confronted by her mother and sister over the act, the funny little girl insisted that she didn't take any garri

A funny little girl surprised her mother and sister after denying an act that she obviously committed.

The little girl was nabbed eating her mother's garri but when probed, she denied touching any garri.

The hilarious girl held the bowl of garri in her hands and denied being with it.

At one point, she broke down in tears.

Following a further query from her mother and sister, she then blamed the offence on her father, insisting that he was the one that gave her the bowl of garri to eat.

Watch the video below:

