A funny Nigerian lady has caused a frenzy online after sharing a video of herself lying down on random strangers

In the hilarious video, the lady held a pillow which she placed on the body of random strangers before resting on them

The video has caused a frenzy online as netizens share their thoughts about the lady's rare action

A Nigerian lady identified as King_Mitchy on TikTok has gone viral online over her recent video on TikTok app.

The pretty content creator stormed the streets with a pillow to lie on random strangers and some people found it hilarious.

Lady lies down on random strangers Photo Credit: @King_Mitchy

Source: UGC

While some people pushed her away after she laid on them, some others got confused and it showed on their faces.

However, a particular woman's action impressed people as they noted that she acted like a 'true mother'.

As Mitchy approached her and laid on her, the stunned woman let out a beautiful smile and touched her hair in a very gentle manner.

Netizens share their thoughts

@amzy700 said:

"Everybody talks about the woman. Nobody is talking abt the old man that probably said let him stand up let her sleep well."

@tiwabliz0 wrote:

"A good mother is obvious with action not by words."

@dancinggoddess2 reacted:

"The first guy. The man in red that wanted to stand up for her to sleep well and the last lady. Love them all."

@chicbello0 commented:

"Awww. U should have dashed the last woman something for me she is the real definition of a mother."

@user5243407072328 said:

"I love this, wow, please try to bless anyone who embraced u lyk d lst woman, u love u."

@julietokyeredarkowaa remarked:

"I love how the first man holds the pillow for her and much love to the last woman."

@vaakozeeboy1 wrote:

"That guy way push the girl, no be he fault na the kind wife way he gets so he dey fear because he no go fix explain."

@kencarlcollection noted:

"You should have given the last woman a hug, she's so cute and precious. God bless all mothers."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng