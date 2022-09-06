Internet users are losing their heads over a romantic man who splashed bundles of Naira notes on strategic places for his wife

In a sweet video trending on Instagram, the man was seen dropping the cash on a gas cooker, washing machine, and bed

The obvious intention is for his wife to discover and take them as a reward for all she does at home for the man

Social media users are reacting in different ways to a video of a man who splashed huge cash gifts at his wife.

In a clip shared on Instagram by @nigerianwedding, the man placed the cash in strategic places in the house for his wife to discover and take.

Bundles of Naira notes dropped by Nigerian man so that his wife can see and pick them. Photo credit: TikTok/@magicworld01.

Source: UGC

The other room got the highest share

One of the places he placed one bundle of cash is on the washing machine with a sweet note thanking her for doing laundry.

Another place is on the cooking gas which also got a romantic note thanking the wife for cooking sweet meals.

Lastly, the man went to the bed and placed the highest bundle to thank the wife in a special way for what she does on the bed. He said she should take on his money for she does on the bed. This left many in stitches and wonder.

Instagram users cannot help but gush over the man's action with some of them mentioning partners to come and take a look.

Social media reactions as man blesses his wife with bundles of cash

@ola_impact_light said:

"I hope he does help with some chores though."

derbie_crown commented:

Wait that’s all his money? Joke by the way. This is super romantic."

@iamtessy_edeki reacted:

"Tap to this type of wonderful man in Jesus Mighty Name."

@heldisedima said:

"God please kindly send this kind of appreciation my way."

@elizabethomojola commented:

"God abeg give me caring husband like this ooo."

@i_am_sweetnessrose reacted:

"After all these gesture he go still cheat if he wants to."

Source: Legit.ng