While most ladies would wait for a man to dot on them, a pretty young lady has shared how she flew a man to Instabul, Turkey and spoilt him with attention

In a clip seen on Instagram, the cute woman dotted on the man, spoiling him with love including taking him to a dentist for teeth whitening

Her gesture towards the man has sparked mixed reactions on social media as some people doubt that such a thing could ever happen

A lucky man has been given royal treatment by an extremely pretty lady who he is not dating. He was flown to Instabul, Turkey and given undivided attention.

In a trending video that has gone viral, the young woman said the man who she decided to spoil silly is just her male best friend and not a date.

The pretty lady revealed they are not dating. Photo credit: Instagram/@nneunfiltered and Aaron Foster/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

All expense-paid trip for my male bestie

Not the type to wait for a man to dot on her, the lady in question took out time to pay attention to her bestie.

She said in the video:

"I flew a man who is not even my man to a whole new country to show him how much I love him."

Apart from other mouthwatering goodies, she took the man to a dentist where he was given teeth whitening treatment. The man flashed his teeth proudly in the video.

The video has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians online.

Watch the video below:

Social media users share their thoughts on the lady's claim

Meanwhile, the comment section of the post reshared on Instagram by @instablog9ja is buzzing with hot takes. Some clearly doubted the lady, but others say such women actually exist. See some of the comments below:

@patrick_mary313 said:

"My own male bestie come later dey crush on me."

domingo_loso commented:

"I need such a friend in my life. Where is she?."

@jimmypounds_ said:

"Una go jus de lie."

@dr_fitz_ asked:

"Una nack abi una no nack?"

