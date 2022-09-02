Cute Lady Proudly Flies Male Bestie Abroad on All-expense Paid Trip, Spoils Him With Gifts, Video Surfaces
- While most ladies would wait for a man to dot on them, a pretty young lady has shared how she flew a man to Instabul, Turkey and spoilt him with attention
- In a clip seen on Instagram, the cute woman dotted on the man, spoiling him with love including taking him to a dentist for teeth whitening
- Her gesture towards the man has sparked mixed reactions on social media as some people doubt that such a thing could ever happen
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
A lucky man has been given royal treatment by an extremely pretty lady who he is not dating. He was flown to Instabul, Turkey and given undivided attention.
In a trending video that has gone viral, the young woman said the man who she decided to spoil silly is just her male best friend and not a date.
"God don butter my bread": Nigerian man causes stir in public, kisses Oyinbo lady, then shouts loudly in video
All expense-paid trip for my male bestie
Not the type to wait for a man to dot on her, the lady in question took out time to pay attention to her bestie.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
She said in the video:
"I flew a man who is not even my man to a whole new country to show him how much I love him."
Apart from other mouthwatering goodies, she took the man to a dentist where he was given teeth whitening treatment. The man flashed his teeth proudly in the video.
The video has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians online.
Watch the video below:
Social media users share their thoughts on the lady's claim
Meanwhile, the comment section of the post reshared on Instagram by @instablog9ja is buzzing with hot takes. Some clearly doubted the lady, but others say such women actually exist. See some of the comments below:
@patrick_mary313 said:
"My own male bestie come later dey crush on me."
domingo_loso commented:
"I need such a friend in my life. Where is she?."
@jimmypounds_ said:
"Una go jus de lie."
@dr_fitz_ asked:
"Una nack abi una no nack?"
Nigerian lady reaveals she met her husband in a hotel
In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman revealed how she met her husband in a hotel.
She said she had visited the hotel with her then boyfriend but later met another man she fell in love with.
Their relationship resulted in a marriage in 2020.
Source: Legit.ng