A funny video making rounds online shows the moment two black girls got shocked after seeing a young white boy

In the viral video, the girls were standing at a corner of the highway when they saw the white boy on a bike

They got so surprised as they both approached him and tried to touch him while the bike man chased them away

Two young black girls got starstruck after sighting a cute white boy on a bike.

The little boy dressed in his uniform was on his way to school when the girls spotted him and approached him.

Black girls starstruck to see oyinbo on okada Photo Credit: @bcrworldwide

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, the girls came close to him and touched him but this didn't sit well with the bike man who immediately chased them off.

However, the girls were reluctant to leave the boy alone and one of the girls stylishly touched him again before running off to escape the wrath of the bike man.

Netizens share their thoughts

Bcr said:

"They wanted to confirm it's not paint."

Cocomlee remarked:

"This is sad."

Winietessy wrote:

"9ja children."

Iambeccadam screamed:

"Omo Oga oo!"

Mc_mrpope reacted:

"That's how them sef dey see one black person for the first time."

Fashosmith noted:

"I like that girl she get confident in her self."

Izzy._001 stated:

"So white pipo Dey exist for life naim our skill black."

Zakari.bbdoki_ said:

"The last girl was like, " if I no touch am too mek I die".

Ola_00767 said:

"Dem never see white man before."

Watch the video below:

Little oyinbo kids admire black boy in video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that some oyinbo children were recently filmed touching and admiring a little black boy whom they met during an occasion.

Apparently, the children were coming in contact with a black kid for the first time and they kept on checking if he's real. One of the children, a girl, held his hands and smiled deeply while also trying to confirm if his colour can wash off.

At a point, another kid thought he rubbed chocolate on his skin and he immediately licked his fingers after touching the black boy. The video was shared on TikTok by @hairammatovu and it has generated thousands of views and comments since it surfaced on the app.

Source: Legit.ng