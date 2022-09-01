A little boy and his mother have stirred hilarious reactions on social media over their actions at a fashion show

While the models were walking down the runway, the little boy suddenly ran up on stage and his mother quickly chased after him

Sadly, the little boy ran too fast and his mother ended up falling on stage and pushing him down with her

A beautiful young mother fell to the floor in a viral clip while trying to get her son who suddenly left her side during a fashion show.

The little boy ran off his mum's side and stood on the stage as pretty models walked down the runway.

Mum and son fall during fashion show Photo Credit: @mediagist

Source: Instagram

On sighting her son, the chubby mother left her seat and ran off to the stage to grab him.

Sadly, the boy ran away and in a bid to catch him, she ended up falling to the ground and mistakenly dragging him down with her.

Netizens react as mother falls on a runway

Zouleyzuriath said

"I hold my self to no lauth but this one pass me."

Dohertybisola wrote:

"If minding your business was the name of a person. The model."

Donmichi22 reacted:

"Kids think everything is a joke I swear."

Estyskincare_spa wrote:

"This exactly my my little daughter I carry my househelp anywhere I’m going to aviod this kind of a thing. Kids can’t stop amazing you."

Akinsoyindamola added:

This baby is so like my baby."

Nedu_rocks reacted:

"That’s the most showcase for me! What a oooooooh."

Lameenwataara reacted:

"Mum took the attention."

Tamzinlondon remarked:

"The fact that the model didn't notice."

