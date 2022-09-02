House rent in Lagos state have dealt with different people in many ways as they negotiated between comfort and prices

In a report, a lady was happy she got a mini flat for N800,000 in Ikeja even when many said it was too expensive

Another lady was ready to take a N2.7m apartment in the state despite the expensive charges that came with the house

Housing is a big part of human needs, it is that basic. With more population cramming into Lagos state, it is not surprising that getting a rented apartment is like striking for gold.

From many Nigerians' experiences online, it is also not a wonder that Lagos state government once asked landlords to consider monthly rents.

One lady was asked to bring N80k monthly diesel fee. Photo source: TikTok/@blissart01,@kem_ji

Source: UGC

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at three Lagos house rent stories that trended on social media for days.

I was asked to pay N1.1m

A young Nigerian lady, Anagu Nkemjika, hunting for a house in Lagos was surprised when she was taken to a mini flat in Lagos.

Though only students are expected to stay in the accommodation, they told her the basic rent is N1.1m.

The size of the kitchen is barely big enough for two people if they were to be cooking at the same time.

Apartment for N800k

A Nigerian lady was very happy that after months of house searching she was able to get one in Ogba area of Lagos state.

The lady told people that the house is big enough when compared to the ones agents have been taking her to.

The lady said that the house is better compared to the ones she was seeing. Photo source: TikTok/@blissart01

Source: UGC

After moving in, she gave a video tour of the apartment as many congratulated her. Others said it is expensive.

N2.7m yearly rent for flat

In another report, a house with a N2.7m basic rent and other expensive charges like N80,000 monthly diesel fee got many wishing not to live in Lagos state.

A lady who was at the house added that she would have loved to rent it if not that her application was rejected. Aside the rent, one would also need to pay N600,000 service charge.

Real estate as an investment

For people with enough money power seeking for investment options, buying properties in places like Lagos may be a good idea. But please not, this is not an expert financial advice. Do due diligence.

