A young lady was relieved that she finally got a comfortable house in Lagos state for the sum of N800,000 annual rent

With two bathrooms and a relatively spacious kitchen, many said that she got the apartment cheap

Among people who reacted to her video were those who believed that Lagosians are suffering from high housing cost

A young Nigerian lady with the TIkTok handle @blissart01 has finally conquered the battle of house hunting in Lagos state after searching for two whole months.

In a short video she shared online, the lady revealed that she got a mini flat in Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos state for the sum of N800,000 a year.

The lady said that the house is better compared to the ones she was seeing. Photo source: TikTok/@blissart01

She said it is a better option

Doing a video tour of the apartment, the lady stated that the apartment is relatively spacious compared to other house options in the state.

The flat has a bedroom, living room, kitchen and two bathrooms; one for the bedroom and the other for guests.

Her video stirred mixed reactions as some believed that she did not get a fair bargain on the house.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Fisayo_TWF said:

"Lagos real estate is just a big scam sha."

Sunkanmi Balogun said:

"That’s what I’m paying for a room in lekki excluding service charge so Ma’m ignore the comment section it’s cheap!!!! House hunting is stressful Now."

Vivian Chiamaka said:

"I like the fact that the kitchen is spacious."

Ace said:

"go rent house in Ogun state, you will get a place better than this for 500k."

Mike Codes said:

"paying around 500 for smtn like this in same Ojodu berger."

Kemisola Obe said:

"All I can say is congratulations to you,many others are not even close this standard."

Femi said:

"Inside the same Ojodu Berger? Mini flat 800k? Not even 2BR? Issok."

