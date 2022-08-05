After Months of Searching, Lady Finally Gets Apartment in Lagos State for N800k, Shares Video
- A young lady was relieved that she finally got a comfortable house in Lagos state for the sum of N800,000 annual rent
- With two bathrooms and a relatively spacious kitchen, many said that she got the apartment cheap
- Among people who reacted to her video were those who believed that Lagosians are suffering from high housing cost
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
A young Nigerian lady with the TIkTok handle @blissart01 has finally conquered the battle of house hunting in Lagos state after searching for two whole months.
In a short video she shared online, the lady revealed that she got a mini flat in Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos state for the sum of N800,000 a year.
She said it is a better option
Doing a video tour of the apartment, the lady stated that the apartment is relatively spacious compared to other house options in the state.
Amazing moment son in UK prostrated for mum after returning from school, video stirs lovely reactions
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
The flat has a bedroom, living room, kitchen and two bathrooms; one for the bedroom and the other for guests.
Her video stirred mixed reactions as some believed that she did not get a fair bargain on the house.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 300 comments with thousands of likes.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Fisayo_TWF said:
"Lagos real estate is just a big scam sha."
Sunkanmi Balogun said:
"That’s what I’m paying for a room in lekki excluding service charge so Ma’m ignore the comment section it’s cheap!!!! House hunting is stressful Now."
Vivian Chiamaka said:
"I like the fact that the kitchen is spacious."
Ace said:
"go rent house in Ogun state, you will get a place better than this for 500k."
No man is ugly, na money no dey: Hausa man selling suya becomes model, transformation video goes viral
Mike Codes said:
"paying around 500 for smtn like this in same Ojodu berger."
Kemisola Obe said:
"All I can say is congratulations to you,many others are not even close this standard."
Femi said:
"Inside the same Ojodu Berger? Mini flat 800k? Not even 2BR? Issok."
N1.1m house rent in Lagos
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Anagu Nkemjika, with the TikTok handle @kem__ji went online to show people the house an agent told her to come and pay N1.1 million rent for in Lagos state.
The apartment is barely big enough for a person. The kitchen is so small-sized that not all kinds of body types can stay comfortably in it.
According to Nkemjika, she suspected the house would not cut it but decided to go take a look since she was around the area.
Source: Legit.ng