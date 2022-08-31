Kind Nigerians on social media have raised funds and rented an apartment for a homeless mum who used to sleep in the church with her kids

She was also given the sum of N50,000 for upkeep even as some other persons are asking for ways they can still bless the woman

A TikTok video shows the moment the apartment was handed over to her and her reaction was so emotional

A widow who used the church as a home has received the shock of her life after Nigerians rallied around her and gifted her an apartment.

The widow who is a mother of three could not believe her eyes when she was led to the new apartment.

The widow's emotional reaction got many people shedding tears online. Photo credit: TikTok/@jojooflele.

She broke down in tears

In a touching video shared on TikTok by @jojooflele, the mum was so happy that she fell and rolled on the floor in an expression of acute happiness.

@jojooflele explained in the video that the money for the apartment was raised after she shared the woman's pitiable story online.

She equally handed her the sum of N50,000 which was also raised online for the upkeep of her children. She was speechless and overjoyed as she shed tears in the video.

Social media users react

@beauty mara commented:

"God continue to bless and protect you. Promotion upon promotion. Good health Amen."

@da_Shinge said:

"Just look how happy she is God bless you for helping her."

@Ella Benz840 reacted:

"I even shed tears with her. Chai! God will bless anyone that helped this woman."

@Erica Ifeoma said:

"Is she in Abuja? I would have love to give her my kids clothes that they outgrown,the clothes and shoes are neat. I’m a single mom I understand."

@Kim Pineapple said:

"I’m sobbing right now."

