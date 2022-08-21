A lady, Anagu Nkemjika, has shown people a three bedroom house in Lagos state with proper lighting going for N2.7m rent

The lady said even though she would love to have collected it, the agent said they are only accepting salary earners

Aside the rent, the tenant would be paying N80,000 for diesel monthly and part with N600,000 for service charge

A Nigerian lady, Anagu Nkemjika, who has been looking for house in Lagos state shared a video of her house hunting.

Nkemjika said that she finally saw a house that suits her and the yearly rent is N2.7 million and it is a three bedroom flat.

The lady said they only want salary earner to collect the house. Photo source: TikTok/@kem_ji

We only want salary earners

That was not all, that basic rent is minus the service charge of N600,000 and the monthly diesel fee of N80,000.

The lady she was happy when they gave her form to fill as a prospective tenant but was sad when they rejected her application because she is an entrepreneur. According to her, they only want a salary earner.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Anwan Abasiubong said:

"2.7million, 540k agency, 80k per month that’s 4.2million total a year. Approximately 12k a day. Without furniture or anything. How much be hotel?"

Plantboyng said:

"lol how do they expect a salary earner to afford such outrageous rates? The house is basic and overpriced. The windows are small. You deserve better."

042viktorchi said:

"2.7mill I go build my own."

Darlington Peters said:

"so after I pay for house its bill upon bill every month. una never talk where una dey get money from."

Timmy kemza said:

"Even someone that works in shell or nnpc cannot afford it. How many jobs pay up to 1m because if your job does not pay up to 1m forget it."

Jamiu I replied:

"LoL! I’m an Software Engineer earning above approx. 5m/month depend on exchange rate…buh I can NEVER rent this!."

N800k for house rent

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady with the TIkTok handle @blissart01 finally conquered the battle of house hunting in Lagos state after searching for two whole months.

In a short video she shared online, the lady revealed that she got a mini flat in Ogba, Ikeja area of Lagos state for the sum of N800,000 a year.

Doing a video tour of the apartment, the lady stated that the apartment is relatively spacious compared to other house options in the state.

