A young boy has got tongues wagging following his showcase of an apartment he claimed belongs to him

The Nigerian lad wrote that he is 15 years of age and is living in a place singer Davido can never buy

His dig at Davido didn't sit well with fans and lovers of the singer who dragged him with nasty comments

A 15-year-old boy has elicited mixed reactions on social media after showing off his apartment with pride.

The self-acclaimed Abuja's finest took to TikTok to share a video of him doing a walk, exposing its fine interior.

He flaunted his house's interior.

Source: UGC

He aimed a dig at singer Davido. Wording layered on the video he posted reads,

"15 year old boy living were Davido can never buy."

This angered Davido's fans who came for the lad. They had unpleasant things to say about the house as well.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Peck-me said:

"Who tell you say Davido no fit buy am???

"Am happy for ur achievement though."

Regina Gold820 said:

"He meant davido can never buy this kind of house ooo na una no understand waythin he talk."

Delly Nuel said:

"Lol,we are known for respecting elders in Nigeria so please do the same,it will only add sense to you."

user1824865264742 said:

"That is true Na ,bcos Davido can't buy something so local ,he is bigger than this."

Baby ❤️ said:

"Is like u want make davido buy the full Nigeria abi . And u wey Dey post u no Dey shame u no senior the boy."

Black barbie. said:

"The house dey look like self contain,u no see say he squeeze him body to pass that parlor and dining table."

