A young Nigerian man named John has expressed his dissatisfaction with his financial status

John said he feels disappointed in himself because his friends are making millions through 'Yahoo'

In an emotional interview, John said he spent four years learning welding but there's nothing to show for it

A Nigerian man identified as John has lamented bitterly over the low income he earns from welding. John said it took him four years to learn the job, yet he cannot make millions just like his friends.

The 25-year-old, who bore his heart in an interview with Lucky Udu, said his friends delved into internet fraud (Yahoo) and have been making millions of naira.

Lucky lamented that it feels frustrating to be unable to live comfortably while your friends are making it big and buying cars.

In his words:

"My name is John. I am 25 years old. I am not too happy with my life because everyone I grew up with are now making money through yahoo yahoo. I learnt welding for the past four years but nobody wants to give me job because they feel like I am too small or not up to the task. I have been trying my best to meet up with life. My friends are doing things, making money, buying cars. I just feel left out in everything."

Nigerians react to John's ordeal

Freeman_nat said:

"Hey God! I wish I have connection to bring him up to Europe. People here earn a good amount of money for this work."

Leonelove48 stated:

"His feelings are so valid, that’s the problem with life. Good hard working people are poor and struggling, while bad ones seem like everything is working out for them. But just keep persevering, your time will come. And those who are doing yahoo yahoo will not last long."

Breezyofafrica wrote:

"Focus on your main hustle and stop thinking about other people's bussiness."

Joewhite4u reacted:

"He should work on his mindset first and favour will surely locate him. Him seeing all his prosperous mate as a Yahoo boy tells a lot about him. Some might be doing legitimate business and just because they didn’t hint you about the details, you tag them a yahoo boy. Mindset is the greatest Asset in Life."

Michaelokibeochonu reacted:

"Is like u no get sense. U know how many of ur age mate way don die. Bro all u need is to give thanks first to GOD almighty. And u this luckyudu try get sense from some can interview."

Chizzyonline1 added:

"Am 27years am not making much too. But I won't do yahoo yahoo. I dey manage my POS."

Crystaljuddy wrote:

"You might not know it but you are doing well! Thank God you have skills some people don't have any skill. Show up everyday even the days you don't feel like it; your consistency will prepare your breakthrough. You might not know when your breakthrough will come but you see, sowing and reaping will never cease; if you believe in God, your reaping season will surely come just keep PUSHING!"

Derrick_cp said:

"Focus on your own, and mind your business stop talking rubbish? Werey."

